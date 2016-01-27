We’re on the Way!











For over thirty years, Santa Fe Tow Service has been providing the most reliable and efficient service available in the Tow, Recovery and Transportation industry. From a basic service call to a large-scale recovery, we’ll dispatch a certified driver with the experience, knowledge and proper tools to get the job done promptly and safely. We are on call every hour of every day. When you need us, we’ll be there. Give Santa Fe Tow Service a call and we’ll get you moving!